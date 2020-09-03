Confident Wright says PNP will retain Trelawny Northern

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) incumbent for Trelawny Northern Victor Wright, who is facing off with the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Tova Hamilton and independent Geneive Dawkins for the seat, emerged from the polling station at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium after casting his ballot a short while ago, expressing confidence that he will retain the seat for the party.

“I am very confident. We have never had any doubt that the PNP would retain the seat, despite the hype and the buzz that the JLP has. We have our numbers, we have our canvas, and today on the ground you can see very clearly that we will be victorious at the end of the day,” Wright told reporters.

He expressed satisfaction at the turnout of PNP supporters at the polling stations across the constituency that he has so far visited.

“I have visited about 40 polling stations so far and voting has progressed well. There was however a little of hampering at polling stations in the Spicy Hill and Prospect areas, they were wet and muddy, and I had a little concern about some of the polling stations in Clark's Town, where there were a little bit of overcrowding there, and the protocol for social distancing was not being observed.”

Meanwhile, Wright said the process for him to vote went well.

“As far as my voting process is concerned, it went well. I was sanitised, my temperature was checked, I was given proper instructions to vote, and I voted well,” he said.

Mark Cummings