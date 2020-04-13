Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica parish by parish

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Today, the National Influenza Centre announced that Jamaica now had 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

OBSERVER ONLINE shares with readers the parish by parish breakdown of the 73 cases.

Of the 14 parishes only three, Hanover, Trelawny and St Thomas have so far recorded no positive case of the virus according to the official figures.

The list is as follows as at Monday, April 13, 2020:

Kingston and St Andrew – 20

Clarendon – 15

Manchester – 9

St Ann – 7

St James – 5

St Catherine -5

Portland -5

St Elizabeth – 4

Westmoreland – 2

St Mary -1

Hanover – 0

St Thomas – 0

Trelawny – 0