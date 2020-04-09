Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica remain at 63
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica remains at 63. The classifications of the confirmed cases are 30 imported cases, 22 import-related cases and 11 cases under investigation.
The average age of the confirmed patients is 49 years – ranging from a minimum age of 12 to a maximum of 87 years.
Of the 63 confirmed cases, 29 are females and 34 are males. To date, four patients have died, while 13 patients have recovered and have been released.
Currently, there are 41 people in quarantine at a Government facility and 61 patients are in isolation.
Two results are pending from the National Influenza Centre.
For more information, members of the public are invited to visit jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm.
