Congresswoman Yvette Clarke votes for second impeachment of US President

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke voted on Wednesday with her Democratic colleagues and 10 Republicans to impeach, for the second time, US President Donald J Trump.

In a vote of 232 to 197, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection, eight days ago, against the United States through encouraging his supporters to attack the US Capitol.

“Today, I rise in support of H Res (24), the Article of Impeachment against Donald J Trump for high crimes and misdemeanours for a second time,” said Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York, on the floor on the House of Representatives.

“Let me be very clear, what took place on January 6, 2021, was an act of domestic terrorism by right wing sycophantic white supremacists, promoted, instigated and advanced by the man in the White House, Donald Trump,” she said. “Instead of focusing on that beacon of hope, we are here again,” Clarke continued. “We did not enter into this lightly. And on behalf of the constituents of the 9th Congressional District of New York, I will vote yes, Madam Speaker, to impeach Donald J Trump. Talk about déjà vu.”

On Monday, Clarke joined Democratic calls for US Vice President Mike Pence to convene and mobilise the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet to activate section four of the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to declare Trump incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president.

The congresswoman said Trump “continues to have blood on his hands,” adding that the attack against the United States Government “will forever stain our nation’s history”.

“Despite what Donald Trump and his supporters are now saying, he fomented this violence and incensed his supporters by using social media to call for the insurrection,” she said.

Clarke noted that Trump spoke at a rally, just before the attack on the US Capitol Building by pro-Trump supporters, urging them to “march on the Capitol” and “fight”.

“While this is certainly not the first time the 25th Amendment should have been invoked to protect America from the ineptitude and vile cruelty of Donald J Trump, but for the sake of our democracy, I pray that it will be the last,” she said. “He must be removed.”

Clarke’s New York Democratic colleague Hakeem Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Queens that are heavily populated with Caribbean nationals, said while he did not come to the US Congress to impeach Trump, “the constitutional crimes by an out-of-control president, inspired by his hatred and the big lie that he told, cannot be ignored”.

“He is a clear and present danger to the health, safety and well-being of the American people, and that is why this impeachment is necessary on the House floor for a second time with a bipartisan majority,” added Jeffries, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

“Violence will not win, insurrection will not win, sedition will not win, terror will not win, lawlessness will not win, mob rule will not win — not today, not tomorrow, not ever,” he continued. “Democracy will prevail.”

Immediately after the House vote to impeach Trump, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, said “there has never been a president more deserving of the distinction of having been impeached twice, or less deserving of the office he still occupies until either the Senate acts courageously to convict him or his term expires, than Donald Trump”.

“We are not safe with Donald Trump in the Presidency,” he said. “It was true four years ago, and it is acutely, intensely, urgently true today.”

“The vote to impeach Donald Trump is one of moral clarity and governing imperative,” he continued.

“I am glad that, unlike the first House impeachment, today’s vote was bipartisan. But the reality is that it should not take four years and an armed insurrection against our Congress to know that Donald Trump has always been an existential danger and unfit threat. Yet, this party (Republican Party) has enabled and championed him for years.

“Impeachment was a necessity, but it was the beginning, not the end, of the work to combat the forces that led to Trump’s rise and empowered his atrocities,” Williams said.

Prior to the House vote to impeach Trump, Haitian American New York State Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, said the US president “violated the oath of office by inciting insurrection”.