Connery's James Bond roles brought him and Jamaica to word attention, says Grange
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has praised Sean Connery, who passed away this morning, for his work which she says brought both him and Jamaica to world attention.
Connery, who is best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, died at age 90.
James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
In a post on Twitter this morning, Grange said, “Jamaica remembers Sean Connery, the first James Bond, whose role in the blockbuster film 'Doctor No' brought both him and beautiful Jamaica to world attention.
“His career in films included many stellar roles, but Jamaica will always remember him for his role in the classic adaptation of Ian Fleming's novel. Sending tribute and commendations from Jamaica. #RIP,” she added.
The Scottish actor was knighted in 2000 and won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.
