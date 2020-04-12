Consideration being given to request by lawyers for curfew exemption – Security Minister
ST JAMES, Jamaica— National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says consideration is being given to a request from the Jamaican Bar Association (JBA) for private attorneys to be exempt from the curfew imposed by the Government.
The JBA had written to the minister more than a week ago, expressing concerns about attorneys not being included in the list of essential service professionals who are exempted from being prosecuted while undertaking their job, under the curfew.
The association's request was supported by the Advocates Association and the Cornwall, Northern, and Southern Bar Associations.
Dr Chang said advice he received was that no exemption was given for private attorneys because the view is that they should finish their work by 8:00 in the evening.
However, the minister said, while consideration will be given, “this will have to be done by the way of needs, instead of a wholesale allowance.”
"Lawyers are actually a creature of the crown. We will look at it. I don't know how far it can go because we will have to do it by need rather than everybody. However, we will look at it and see what can be done," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.
ANTHONY LEWIS
