Constable's vigilance lead to apprehension of armed robbers in Clarendon
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Five men are to face the court to answer to charges of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an armed robbery in Coffee Grove, Porus in Manchester on Sunday, August 16.
They are:
- Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Cowans, a farmer of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11;
- Twenty-five-year-old Mouschia Sinclair, otherwise called Rasta, a labourer of Oakland Road, Kingston 11;
- Twenty-seven-year-old Kimoy Jeffery of Oakland Road, Kingston 11;
- Twenty-nine-year-old Keino Anderson, otherwise called Barbados, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11; and
- Twenty-two-year-old-year-old Chris Bennett, labourer of Oakland Road, Kingston 11.
Reports from the Porus police are that about 8:00 pm, armed men went to a sports bar in the Coffee Grove community and demanded cash, cellular phones and jewellery from the occupants. The men then reportedly escaped in a Honda motor car that was parked outside.
A constable who saw what was happening made contact with all the police units in the area and after extensive coordination, the vehicle was intercepted in Manchester one hour following the incident, the police said.
The vehicle was searched and the items were recovered. The men were arrested and later charged.
The police say they are scheduled to appear before the court at a date to be confirmed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy