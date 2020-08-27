Constable's vigilance lead to apprehension of armed robbers in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Five men are to face the court to answer to charges of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an armed robbery in Coffee Grove, Porus in Manchester on Sunday, August 16.

They are:

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrew Cowans, a farmer of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11;

Twenty-five-year-old Mouschia Sinclair, otherwise called Rasta, a labourer of Oakland Road, Kingston 11;

Twenty-seven-year-old Kimoy Jeffery of Oakland Road, Kingston 11;

Twenty-nine-year-old Keino Anderson, otherwise called Barbados, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11; and

Twenty-two-year-old-year-old Chris Bennett, labourer of Oakland Road, Kingston 11.

Reports from the Porus police are that about 8:00 pm, armed men went to a sports bar in the Coffee Grove community and demanded cash, cellular phones and jewellery from the occupants. The men then reportedly escaped in a Honda motor car that was parked outside.

A constable who saw what was happening made contact with all the police units in the area and after extensive coordination, the vehicle was intercepted in Manchester one hour following the incident, the police said.

The vehicle was searched and the items were recovered. The men were arrested and later charged.

The police say they are scheduled to appear before the court at a date to be confirmed.