Constable Marlon Campbell charged for attempting to pervert the course of justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A constable has been charged by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) for breaching the Corruption Prevention Act 2000 and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Charged is Constable Marlon Campbell of the St Catherine South Division. He was charged on Monday, July 6.

Allegations are that on September 3, 2018 the complainant was involved in a physical altercation with another man. The complainant then left and went to the Central Village Police Station where he made a report.

Consequently, the man was arrested and taken to the police station where Campbell explained the gravity of the allegations and proceeded to solicit, and accepted $30,000 in order not to bring charges against him.

MOCA said Constable Campbell also advised the complainant against continuing with criminal proceedings and that he would be reimbursed of all his medical expenses. The complainant later reported the matter to MOCA when the reimbursement was not forthcoming.

The constable was offered bail in the sum of $150,000, when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday, July 9.