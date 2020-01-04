Constant Spring Police find firearm in plastic bag

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The Constant Spring Police are reporting the seizure of a .38 revolver and three rounds of ammunition on Peanut Lane in Cassava Piece, St Andrew on Friday, January 3.

Reports are that about 4:10 am during an operation in the area a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found in the backyard in a plastic bag. No one was taken into custody in connection with the find, the police said.