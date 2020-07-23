Constant Spring water regulation affected by police probe — NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission says it has been prevented from accessing its valve station on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew due to the police investigation in the area.
As such, water supply regulations for customers supplied between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm from the Constant Spring Treatment Plant have been delayed.
NWC said the communities that are normally supplied during the stated period will experience low water or no water conditions.
Affected customers are being assured that their water supply will commence as soon as the area is accessible.
Areas affected are: Constant Spring, Constant Spring Gardens, Constant Spring Road and all roads leading off, Barbican, Shortwood Road, Grant's Pen , East Dulwich Road, Manning's Hill Road, Central Avenue and roads leading Off, Crane Ave, White Hall Gardens, Beverly Dale, Manning's Hill Road, Whitehall Avenue, Sections of Red Hills Road and Calabar Mews, Valentine Gardens, sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road and Upper Waterloo Road
NWC said every effort will be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.
