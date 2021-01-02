Construction grew by 7% from July to September – STATIN
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the construction subsector grew by seven per cent, and agriculture, forestry and fishing by 2.5 per cent, during the July to September 2020 quarter, which contracted by 10.7 per cent, relative to the corresponding period last year.
The figures for construction, and agriculture, forestry and fishing are largely consistent with the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) estimate of five per cent and two per cent, respectively, for both subsectors.
According to data from STATIN, these were the only subsectors recording growth in the goods producing industry, which declined by 3.5 per cent.
The other two subsectors – mining and quarrying, and manufacturing – contracted by 20.7 and 10.9 per cent, respectively.
In a release on Thursday, STATIN attributed the decline in manufacturing to decreased output of 8.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively, for the food, beverages and tobacco, and other manufacturing sub-industries.
Additionally, the institute said lower levels of mining and quarrying output were largely due to the continued impact of the suspension of production at the Jiuquan Iron and Steel Company (JISCO) Alpart refinery in St. Elizabeth in September 2019.
STATIN also reported that all subsectors in the services industry, except producers of government services, declined.
Producers of government services grew by 0.1 per cent, despite the services industry contracting by 13.1 per cent.
The out-turns saw hotels and restaurants falling by 65.2 per cent; transport, storage and communication, down 14 per cent; wholesale and retail trade, repairs, installation of machinery and equipment, down 8.1 per cent; electricity and water supply, down seven per cent; finance and insurance services, down 5.6 per cent; and real estate, renting and business activities, down 2.8 per cent. The category –'other services' – contracted by 27 per cent.
STATIN noted that the negative impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the measures implemented to limit its spread were felt more severely in the hotels and restaurant, transport, storage and communication and other services industries.
STATIN's figures on growth represent the official data on economic performance for the review period.
