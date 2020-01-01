Construction of May Pen Fire Station to commence this year – McKenzie

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Construction of the new May Pen Fire Station in Clarendon is expected to commence in the 2020/21 financial year.

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement during a recent press conference at the ministry's offices in Kingston.

He also advised that discussions are far advanced for the construction of two additional fire stations, one in the Corporate Area and the other in rural Jamaica.

“Papine has been an area that has been looked at for years as it relates to the location of a new fire station; those discussions are well advanced,” the minister said.

Additionally, McKenzie said discussions are under way to identify a location in South Trelawny to build the other fire station.

“Based on the survey that was conducted by the [Jamaica Fire] Brigade (JFB) and the constant demand and complaints from residents, especially in that section of Trelawny, there is definitely a need for such a facility,” he stated.

McKenzie said that since 2016, the Government has provided more trucks and other equipment to the JFB.

“We have [also] invested a significant amount of money in upgrading fire stations across the country,” he said.