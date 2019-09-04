Construction of new Port Maria fire station to begin soon — Samuda
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Construction is expected to begin soon on a new fire station in Port Maria, St Mary following Cabinet's approval of a $217.5-million contract to Marshall Construction Company Limited.
Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, made the disclosure during today's (September 4) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.
“Cabinet has approved the long-awaited project, which will see the award by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) for the construction of a fire station in Port Maria, St Mary,” the Information Minister said.
Samuda said that the works will include the construction of three single storey structures to house firefighting equipment, engine bays, dormitories and administrative and training facilities.
