Construction worker charged for teen's death

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— Twenty-six-year-old construction worker, Shaquille Bourne, has been charged with murder following an incident with a relative in Lloyds Ville district, St Thomas on Tuesday, June 30.

Dead is 17-year-old Ronaldo Morgan otherwise called 'Javaughnie', of Lloyds Ville district in the parish.

According to the police, about 3:30 pm, Morgan and Bourne had a dispute after Bourne's sister complained to him that Morgan spoke to her in an aggressive manner.

It is reported that Bourne later attacked Morgan with a knife and cut his throat.

Morgan was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bourne was later arrested and charged.