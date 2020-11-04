Construction worker charged with forcible abduction and indecent assault

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Twenty-five-year-old Willis Clarke, a construction worker of Summer Hill in St James has been charged with forcible abduction and indecent assault following an incident that happened on Erwin main road in the parish on October 31.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, the complainant boarded a Nissan motorcar driven by Clarke, believing it was a taxi. Upon reaching a section of the roadway, it's alleged that Clarke locked the complainant in the car and proceeded to sexually assault her. The complainant managed to escape and alerted relatives. Later that evening the accused was seen driving in the community when he was intercepted by citizens. Clarke drove to the police station in a bid to escape angry residents. A report was made to the police and Clarke was positively identified.

He was charged on Monday and his court date is being finalised.