Construction worker charged with forcible abduction and indecent assault
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Twenty-five-year-old Willis Clarke, a construction worker of Summer Hill in St James has been charged with forcible abduction and indecent assault following an incident that happened on Erwin main road in the parish on October 31.
Reports are that about 4:30 pm, the complainant boarded a Nissan motorcar driven by Clarke, believing it was a taxi. Upon reaching a section of the roadway, it's alleged that Clarke locked the complainant in the car and proceeded to sexually assault her. The complainant managed to escape and alerted relatives. Later that evening the accused was seen driving in the community when he was intercepted by citizens. Clarke drove to the police station in a bid to escape angry residents. A report was made to the police and Clarke was positively identified.
He was charged on Monday and his court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy