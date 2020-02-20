Construction worker reported missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-nine-year-old Zebron Jackson, a construction worker of Africa District in Old Harbour, St Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, February 12.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet tall.

Police reports are that Jackson was last seen about 8:30 am on Darlinton Drive in Old Harbour. He was dressed in an orange shirt and a green vest, black jeans and black shoes. All efforts to locate him have been futile.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police Station at 876-983-2204, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Zebron Jackson was available at the time of this publication.