Construction worker shot dead in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Black River police are probing the shooting death of a construction worker on the Killmurray Luana main road in St, Elizabeth on Saturday July 20.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Peter Ebanks, otherwise called “Big Bird”, of Brompton district in the parish. Police said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 pm.

According to the lawmen, Ebanks was travelling along the roadway when armed men reportedly pounced upon him and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

After hearing the explosions, residents summoned the police who took Ebanks to hospital where he was pronounced dead.