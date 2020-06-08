Construction works to cause traffic changes on Michael Manley Blvd

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency is advising the public that the construction of a sea wall along Michael Manley Boulevard in east Kingston over the next few months will result in lane closures and traffic diversions.

The agency said effective this Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 am, starting at Paradise Street (Rae Town traffic lights), traffic will be redirected from the driving lanes heading into downtown Kingston onto those taking traffic towards Norman Manley International Airport.

The carriageway will be converted to facilitate two-way traffic between Paradise Street and Flag Circle roundabout, located at the Lower South Camp Road intersection. The change will remain in place until mid-September.

The change will affect approximately 600 metres of the roadway, the NWA said, and is intended to facilitate extensive civil works to rehabilitate drainage features, sea defence infrastructure and the local fishing beach.

The works, which are being implemented by contractors S & G Road Surfacing Materials, form part of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project and is a World Bank-funded initiative managed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said the JSIF and the contractors have been instructed to ensure that traffic along the affected section of road is separated with an appropriate median barrier and the relevant safety, warning and directional signs are posted along the area.

Motorists will be able to avoid the construction area by using Windward Road and Victoria Avenue.