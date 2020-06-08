Construction works to cause traffic changes on Michael Manley Blvd
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency is advising the public that the construction of a sea wall along Michael Manley Boulevard in east Kingston over the next few months will result in lane closures and traffic diversions.
The agency said effective this Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 am, starting at Paradise Street (Rae Town traffic lights), traffic will be redirected from the driving lanes heading into downtown Kingston onto those taking traffic towards Norman Manley International Airport.
The carriageway will be converted to facilitate two-way traffic between Paradise Street and Flag Circle roundabout, located at the Lower South Camp Road intersection. The change will remain in place until mid-September.
The change will affect approximately 600 metres of the roadway, the NWA said, and is intended to facilitate extensive civil works to rehabilitate drainage features, sea defence infrastructure and the local fishing beach.
The works, which are being implemented by contractors S & G Road Surfacing Materials, form part of the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project and is a World Bank-funded initiative managed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).
NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said the JSIF and the contractors have been instructed to ensure that traffic along the affected section of road is separated with an appropriate median barrier and the relevant safety, warning and directional signs are posted along the area.
Motorists will be able to avoid the construction area by using Windward Road and Victoria Avenue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy