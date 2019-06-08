Consular Corps of Jamaica names new head
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Robert Scott, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Latvia was unanimously elected as Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica at its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.
Scott has succeeded the former Dean, Michael Subratie, who was also Honorary Consul to Bangladesh.
He is said to have served as Vice Dean of the Consular Corps for several years and has been a member of the Consular Corps for over ten years.
An executive in the construction materials industry, Scott is also a Certified International Trade Professional (CITP). He was previously a Vice President at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and currently serves as a Director of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association and the Jamaica Olympic Association.
“The Consular Corps of Jamaica must contribute positively to national development by attracting international trade and investment to our shores; initiatives such as the Jamaica International Exhibition, Expo Jamaica and the Diaspora Conference can be enrichened by our input,” Scott said In his acceptance address.
Focusing on youth development, Scott stated that this was an important goal. “We all live under the same sky, but wedon't all have the same horizon – we can have a tremendous impact on our youth”.
The other members of the board of Consular Corps are:
Vice Dean: Andrew Issa, Honorary Consul – Finland
Immediate Past Dean: Michael Subratie – Bangladesh
Secretary: Alveta Knight, Honorary Consul – Bahamas
Treasurer: Indera Persaud, Honorary Consul – Guyana
Directors: Irena Cousins, Honorary Consul – Poland
Winston Bayley, Honorary Consul – Barbados
Yodit Hylton; Honorary Consul – Ethiopia
Peter Goldson, Honorary Consul General – Sweden
Lisa Johnston, Honorary Consul – Costa Rica
