Consultations advanced for review of education system

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Consultations with stakeholders and international partners are far advanced as the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission carries out its task of conducting a comprehensive review of all levels of the public education system.

This was disclosed by Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, as he delivered the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament yesterday.

The commission, which was launched in July last year by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is mandated to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica's education system, including its structure, operation, and processes, and to recommend an action plan for change.

“The commission's findings and proposed recommendations will be presented for review in the first quarter of the coming financial year,” the governor general said.

The last major comprehensive review of the national public education system was undertaken in 2004 by the Task Force on Educational Reform.