Consultations being held on reopening of schools — PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says consultations are being held regarding the reopening of schools for the 2020/21 academic year and a decision will be announced shortly.
Holness was addressing a digital press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on August 21.
School plants, which were ordered closed on March 13 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), are scheduled to reopen on September 7.
The prime minister noted, however, that given the recent increase in cases of the virus, “we have had to reflect as to whether or not the date set for the reopening of school should be adjusted”.
“The Minister of Education will, at a later stage, make the required announcement of the decision. They are in consultation as we speak,” he said.
Meanwhile, the prime minister informed that Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, will make an announcement regarding the operation of beaches, water parks and other attractions within the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, Clarendon and St Catherine.
The four parishes will come under tighter curfew hours effective Saturday (August 22). The new curfew period will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily until September 2.
As of Thursday (August 20), the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica stood at 1,290, with 98 persons testing positive over a 24-hour period.
The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (53), St Catherine (17), Clarendon (7), St Thomas (5), St James (4), Manchester (4), St Mary (3), St Ann (3), and Westmoreland (2).
