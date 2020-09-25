Contact tracing has not ceased – Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says that contact tracing remains a critical part of the ministry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the process has not ceased amid the community transmission phase of the virus.

“Contrary to reports… that contact tracing has ceased, that we no longer do contact tracing, we are still engaged in contact tracing and that, therefore, is a wrong impression to give,” he noted.

Dr Tufton made the disclosure during the ministry's weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing yesterday.

He noted that the health authorities are following some 3,690 contacts throughout the country.

“This means that contact tracing is, in fact, taking place in a different way, perhaps not as a quarantine community but, certainly, there are contacts scattered across the country and that requires some level of tracing or investigating. It's a lot of work, but it is happening and we will continue and change as appropriate,” he said.