Contract for JCF's station records management system approved

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Cabinet has approved the award of a contract to Northgate Public Services for the establishment of a station records management system for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in the amount of US$587,814.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams, during a post-Cabinet press briefing held virtually today.

She also said Cabinet gave approval for a contract to PriceWaterhouseCoopers Tax and Advisory Services in the amount of $143.04 million (excluding taxes), for the implementation of the recommendations for the rationalisation of public bodies.

“Cabinet also gave approval of a contract to Modern Investigation and Security Company in the amount of $125.7 million for the provision of private security guard services at the National Health Fund facilities for a period of two years,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract to Chin's Equipment Rentals and Construction Company Limited, in the amount of $126.5 million, for the modification and upgrading of the wastewater treatment facilities at the Ebony Park HEART Academy at Toll Gate in Clarendon.