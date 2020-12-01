Contractor disqualification to strengthen prevention of gender based violence
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The World Bank Tuesday reiterated its commitment to fighting gender-based violence in all its forms, saying it is adopting a zero tolerance for its occurrence in bank-financed projects.
The Washington-based financial institution said it regards gender-based violence (GBV) as an urgent global issue that affects one in three women in their lifetime.
“GBV devastates the lives and well-being of its survivors and imposes high social and economic costs that undermine development and exacerbate poverty,” the World Bank said, adding that it is now the first multilateral development bank to disqualify contractors for failing to comply with GBV-related obligations.
It said these contractors will not receive bank-financed contracts anywhere in the world for two years.
“After this period, the contractors will have to demonstrate their capacity to meet the bank's requirements for preventing GBV before receiving a new bank-financed contract,” it said.
World Bank Group President David Malpass said gender-based violence is unacceptable, noting “we are committed to mitigating and preventing risks of GBV in the projects we finance through robust policies, standards, and practices. Contractors who do not meet the bar will be disqualified.”
The World Bank said in financing a large portfolio of infrastructure contracts, it expects that the new disqualification mechanism will further raise the bar for preventing GBV and incentivise well-performing contractors.
