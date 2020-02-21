Contractor freed of murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A Jamaica Public Service contractor who was arrested and charged for murder in 2018 was freed when he appeared in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on Thursday.

Prior to the ruling, the contractor, Derverton Miller, who was represented by attorneys Richard Lynch and Peter Champagnie, QC, maintained that he acted in self-defence.

It was reported that on April 30, 2018, Miller was in the process of removing an illegal electricity connection at the now deceased man's premises when an altercation ensued.

The man was subsequently shot and killed.

When the matter was mentioned on Thursday, the Crown submitted that they would not be able to mount a viable prosecution as by all accounts, Miller acted in self-defence when he shot the deceased man who appeared to have been reaching for a weapon.

Racquel Porter