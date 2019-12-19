Cooking oil truck, pick-up at centre of accident on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — An accident involving a truck carrying cooking oil on the Spur Tree Hill main road in Manchester early this morning caused a major traffic pile-up in the area.

Unconfirmed reports are that one person was taken to hospital.

Reports are that the heavily laden truck was descending the steep Spur Tree Hill main road when the driver lost control.

The vehicle reportedly hit a Toyota pick-up, then overturned. The driver of the pick-up was reportedly taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road was blocked for several hours forcing motorists to use other routes.

In the late morning a wrecker crew was able to clear a section of the road to facilitate one-lane traffic.