Cop among four charged with murder in suspected Clarendon gang feud
CLARENDON, Jamaica— A police constable who was held recently in a motor car with three other men, in which two illegal firearms, a quantity of ammunition and ballistic vests were found, has now been slapped with a murder charge.
Twenty-six-year-old police constable Chevon Downer of Pointy Heights, Old Harbour, St Catherine, was arrested on July 8 when members of a police team signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar to stop at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon.
The driver complied and a search was conducted of the vehicle where a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges, another 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges, and two ballistic vests were seized.
The other men in the car were identified as 43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground, Hanover; 33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, a farmer, also of Burnt Ground; and 33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
All four were initially jointly charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. But following ballistics tests, it was discovered that one of the guns found in the car was used in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Recordo Williams at his gate in Thompson Town, Clarendon hours earlier.
According to reports, Williams was standing at the front of his house on Windsor Road in Thompson Town when members of his household reported hearing several loud explosions and heavy footsteps along the side of the house heading towards the rear of the house.
Checks were made and Williams was found to the rear of the house in bushes lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face.
Police sources say an illegal firearm was taken from his body and it is suspected that he was killed as part of a gang feud.
Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy