Cop among four charged with murder in suspected Clarendon gang feud

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A police constable who was held recently in a motor car with three other men, in which two illegal firearms, a quantity of ammunition and ballistic vests were found, has now been slapped with a murder charge.

Twenty-six-year-old police constable Chevon Downer of Pointy Heights, Old Harbour, St Catherine, was arrested on July 8 when members of a police team signalled the driver of a Toyota Probox motorcar to stop at the intersection of Glenmuir Road and Muirhead Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon.

The driver complied and a search was conducted of the vehicle where a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm cartridges, another 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm cartridges, and two ballistic vests were seized.

The other men in the car were identified as 43-year-old Bertram Burrell, a truck driver of Burnt Ground, Hanover; 33-year-old Keflyn Pennant, a farmer, also of Burnt Ground; and 33-year-old Tafari Rass, a tractor operator of Bannister, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

All four were initially jointly charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. But following ballistics tests, it was discovered that one of the guns found in the car was used in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Recordo Williams at his gate in Thompson Town, Clarendon hours earlier.

According to reports, Williams was standing at the front of his house on Windsor Road in Thompson Town when members of his household reported hearing several loud explosions and heavy footsteps along the side of the house heading towards the rear of the house.

Checks were made and Williams was found to the rear of the house in bushes lying on his back with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face.

Police sources say an illegal firearm was taken from his body and it is suspected that he was killed as part of a gang feud.

Arthur Hall