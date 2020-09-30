Cops arrest woman on suspicion of drug smuggling

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested a woman at Sangster International Airport in St James, who they say attempted to smuggle five pounds of cocaine out of the island.

According to the police, a canine team was conducting security screening of baggage for an outgoing flight about 11:55 am, when they were alerted to the luggage belonging to the suspect. They said a search of the suitcase revealed a false compartment containing the illicit drug.

Further checks, the police said, led to the suspect's handbag which also contained cocaine.

She was subsequently arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Investigations are ongoing.