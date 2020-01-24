Cop charged for stealing firearm granted bail

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A policeman who was yesterday charged with breaches of the Firearms and Larceny Acts by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) was granted bail when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

The policeman, Constable Ajani McBean of the Operations Branch, was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) .

The police said a file was submitted to the office following an investigation that was launched when a firearm and a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a Jamaica Constabulary Force facility in St Catherine.

Investigations were conducted by IPROB and following an operation on January 18, the weapon, along with the magazine and rounds, were recovered at the home of McBean.

The ODPP subsequently ruled that Constable McBean be charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny.

McBean, who was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 is scheduled to reappear before court on March 4.

As conditions of his bail, he was ordered to report to the May Pen Police Station once daily and to remain in his premises from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.