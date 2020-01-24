Cop charged for stealing firearm granted bail
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A policeman who was yesterday charged with breaches of the Firearms and Larceny Acts by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) was granted bail when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.
The policeman, Constable Ajani McBean of the Operations Branch, was charged following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) .
The police said a file was submitted to the office following an investigation that was launched when a firearm and a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a Jamaica Constabulary Force facility in St Catherine.
Investigations were conducted by IPROB and following an operation on January 18, the weapon, along with the magazine and rounds, were recovered at the home of McBean.
The ODPP subsequently ruled that Constable McBean be charged with illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and simple larceny.
McBean, who was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 is scheduled to reappear before court on March 4.
As conditions of his bail, he was ordered to report to the May Pen Police Station once daily and to remain in his premises from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy