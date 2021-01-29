Cop charged in pepper spray incident at UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A policeman has been charged in relation to an incident where a male was pepper-sprayed at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus on April 28 of last year.

Constable Melvin Whyte was yesterday charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is set to face the court on June 25.

The charge follows an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on December 30, 2020.