Cop collared by MOCA after allegedly stealing pigs, liquor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Constable Howard Euwitt of the St Catherine South Division was offered bail in the sum of $200,000 when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, July 7.

After receiving a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Euwitt was charged on Monday, July 6, by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) with two counts of robbery with aggravation.

Reports are that on Sunday, August 21, 2016, the accused was working at a charity event which was being hosted by the complainant. However, the event ended prematurely due to the fact that the host could not produce a permit to the police upon their request.

It is further alleged that Euwitt and several other people began to brandish guns and robbed the bar of liquor and money totalling $75,000.

MOCA said on Tuesday, August 23, 2016, Constable Euwitt, along with a group, went to the farm of the complainant, again brandishing guns, and robbed the complainant of six pigs valued at $145,000.