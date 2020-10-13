Cop freed in Uchence Wilson gang trial
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Lloyd Knight, the police officer who was before the court facing charges with the over one dozen persons accused of being part of the Uchence Wilson gang, was this afternoon released by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, based on insufficient evidence to establish that the cop was involved in the alleged activities of the criminal gang.
The chief justice said the evidence given by one of two of the Crown's main witnesses was insufficient.
In the meantime, two other accused were this morning released in the matter. In the most recent release, former accused Dane Edwards, on leaving the courtroom, said, "unnu tek care yuh hear", evoking titters from the prisoners' dock. Some of the men were already widely grinning even before the chief justice made the declaration.
"Freedom," Edwards could be heard gruffly shouting as he walked through the halls of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.
Edwards has, however, been locked up on another matter where he is serving a lengthy sentence, and so will return to prison.
Former accused Cornel White was the first man to be acquitted this morning. Accused Keron Walters was also freed.
The summation continues. There are now nine accused in the docks.
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
