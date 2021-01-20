Cop freed of attempting to pervert the course of justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thirty-one-year-old police officer, Junior Hayles, was yesterday freed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice. He was freed after the court heard arguments from his lawyers to dismiss the case. He was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch.

The officer was charged on allegations that in June 2017 after a shoot out between police officers and armed gunmen, he approached the police officers and tried to persuade them to pick up the spent shells and not report the shooting.

It was later alleged that the firearm used by the gunmen was the said firearm belonging to Hayles.

Defence lawyers successfully argued that the prosecution has failed to prove their case.

