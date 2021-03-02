Cop in 'compromising position' in viral video interdicted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson has given directions that a policeman seen in a viral video in a “compromising position” be interdicted with immediate effect.

The video has been making the rounds on social media. The policeman, who was dressed in uniform, was recorded doing a sexual act in what appears to be the back of a motor car.

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), has launched an investigation into the activities captured on video.

More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.