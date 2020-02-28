Cop on murder charge offered bail

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A police constable who is before the court on a murder charge was offered two million dollars bail on Thursday.

Constable Ricardo Porter was arrested and charged with murder for the killing of Princeton Johnson last year.

It is alleged that Porter shot and killed Johnson, otherwise called “Benji”, in May Pen, Clarendon.

The Clarendon Parish Court was also told that the constable, while pursuing Johnson on foot, shot him in his back.

Prior to obtaining a successful bail application, Porter's attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch told the court that Porter acted in self-defence and that he fully co-operated with the police investigators.

During the application, the court was told that the officer discharged his firearm only when he saw the deceased spinning towards him and reaching for his waist.

The cop is expected to return to court on March 30th.

Racquel Porter