Cop on murder charge offered bail
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A police constable who is before the court on a murder charge was offered two million dollars bail on Thursday.
Constable Ricardo Porter was arrested and charged with murder for the killing of Princeton Johnson last year.
It is alleged that Porter shot and killed Johnson, otherwise called “Benji”, in May Pen, Clarendon.
The Clarendon Parish Court was also told that the constable, while pursuing Johnson on foot, shot him in his back.
Prior to obtaining a successful bail application, Porter's attorneys Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch told the court that Porter acted in self-defence and that he fully co-operated with the police investigators.
During the application, the court was told that the officer discharged his firearm only when he saw the deceased spinning towards him and reaching for his waist.
The cop is expected to return to court on March 30th.
Racquel Porter
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy