Cops arrest man accused in voice recording of making 'inappropriate advances' at child

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have apprehended a man who was accused in a voice recording of trailing and making improper gestures to a primary school girl in Portmore, St Catherine.

Head of the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Assistant Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the "inappropriate advances" related by the child constitutes a breach of the Sexual Offences Act.

In the voice note, which has since gone viral on social media and was obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE, the child shared that she is only 12 years old.

She said she was at a stoplight awaiting a taxi to Greater Portmore about 5:00 pm last Thursday when the man drove up in a truck, disembarked the vehicle with a phone in his hand and was “making signals and calling me”.

According to her, the truck had a green license plate, which is the one issued to commercial vehicles in Jamaica.

“I didn't pay him any mind because I didn't know him. After that when I took the taxi, when I came off at Eight West, I saw the same the truck parked up near a house,” the child recounted.

She said the man “peeped his head through the window and said 'you never hear me a call you?' and then I looked at him and said oh it's you? Even though I didn't know him, and after that I walked away and he drove me down”.

The child further narrated that the man queried her age, class grade and asked if she had a phone number.

“Then after that I walked away very quickly, and then he drove me down again and said you know me like you? You know me really like you? And after that I walked away.

“I didn't say anything to him and then he drove me down again and he said: me a go mek me and you do sumn. You know me like you enuh, me really like you .Me ago make me and you do sumn,” she continued.

The child ended the voice note stating the vehicle's license plate number.

The police subsequently launched an investigation and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

He is to be questioned in the presence of his attorney with a view of proffering charges.