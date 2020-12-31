Cops caution party promoters, churches about New Year celebrations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay says the police will be employing a zero-tolerance approach this evening in enforcing curfew orders as scores of Jamaicans make plans to ring in the New Year.

The warning comes in the wake of several events being advertised and promoted beyond the 10:00 pm curfew time, Lindsay noted, with party promoters and churches being fingered as culprits.

“We want to send out a strong reminder to persons that events are prohibited and to remind them that the time for all things to be ended and persons to be home tonight New Year's Eve is 10 o'clock. We're seeing where people are advertising all types of events to go beyond that time.

“So, we just want to remind them that the curfew begins at 10:00 pm so persons are expected to be home by that time. This applies to the churches and everybody. So the usual watch night service that people often keep which goes beyond that time that will also have to end so that people are home by 10:00 pm unless they are going to do the online version. We will be out there and we will be strictly enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Lindsay said, too, that the police will also be enforcing the Noise Abatement Act.

The SSP is also reminding persons that the curfew begins at 7:00 pm on New Year's Day.

At the same time, she said amid the cancellation of this year's fireworks event persons must have or apply for a special permit to use the low explosive devices at home.

“You don't just go and buy fireworks and then you just use them. You have to apply for permission to have and use them as well as any other explosive.

“We also want to remind persons that it is illegal to do gun salute. FLA (Firearm Licensing Authority) and the JCF will be taking a strict stance against persons who do gun salute especially those licensed firearm holders. So it will be a zero-tolerance approach all around,” the senior cop said.