Cops charge cashier who allegedly doused common-law husband with hot oil
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have now charged 32-year-old cashier Mellisa Sinclair, 32, of an East Kings House Road, St Andrew address, with the murder of her common-law husband, 38-year-old taxi operator Orville Pitter, of the same address.
Reports are that on May 14, Sinclair and Pitter had a dispute during which she poured a pot of hot oil all over his body, causing severe burns.
He ran from the house and sought assistance at the University Hospital of the West Indies where he was admitted in a serious condition.
He was later transported to the intensive care unit where he died on Monday, May 25.
Sinclair was taken into custody where she gave the police a cautioned statement. She was also interviewed in a question and answer session and subsequently charged.
A court date has not yet been announced.
Arthur Hall
