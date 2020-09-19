Cops charged in Mario Deane case to stand trial Monday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The trial of three police officers charged in the 2014 death of Mario Deane is expected to commence in court on Monday.
Corporal Elaine Stewart and constables Juliana Clevon and Marlon Grant were charged with manslaughter, misconduct in a public office, and perverting the course of justice, in relation to Deane's death.
Three of Deane's cell mates were also implicated in the young man's demise — two of them pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were released last month based on time already served; while the third accused was deemed unfit to plea and was released into his family's care in 2017.
Mario Deane was beaten on August 3, 2014 at the Barnett Street Police Station, in Montego Bay where he was in custody for possession of a ganja spliff.
He died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.
