Cops convicted on drug trafficking charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty on drug trafficking charges.

According to MOCA, Constable Valdano Smith and Ex-Corporal Anthony Robinson were sentenced on Friday, June 28, to nine months imprisonment or $1 million and $1 million with two years suspended, respectively.

It was reported that on Friday, January 22, 2016, MOCA detectives conducted a sting operation at the Norman Manley International Airport during which cocaine weighing over ten kilograms was seized and both men arrested.

“Subsequently, a file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, who ruled that Constable Smith and Ex-Corporal Robinson be charged for breaching of the Dangerous Drug Act; the offences include possession of cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine and trafficking cocaine,” MOCA said.

Both men were brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where the matter was tried and resulted in a guilty verdict.