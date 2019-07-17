Cops convicted on drug trafficking charges
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is reporting the conviction of two police officers who were found guilty on drug trafficking charges.
According to MOCA, Constable Valdano Smith and Ex-Corporal Anthony Robinson were sentenced on Friday, June 28, to nine months imprisonment or $1 million and $1 million with two years suspended, respectively.
It was reported that on Friday, January 22, 2016, MOCA detectives conducted a sting operation at the Norman Manley International Airport during which cocaine weighing over ten kilograms was seized and both men arrested.
“Subsequently, a file was prepared and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, who ruled that Constable Smith and Ex-Corporal Robinson be charged for breaching of the Dangerous Drug Act; the offences include possession of cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine and trafficking cocaine,” MOCA said.
Both men were brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where the matter was tried and resulted in a guilty verdict.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy