Cops cut down two alleged murderers, arrest two others

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police say two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a businessman in St Thomas yesterday were later killed in a confrontation with members of the constabulary force.

According to the police, the men were killed in separate incidents and two others, who had initially eluded them were later arrested.

The police said an AK-47 rifle and an M16 rifle were also seized in the incident.

The murdered businessman has been identified as 32-year-old Dexter Rhoden.

Lawmen said that Rhoden was reportedly shot about 12:15 pm in Highbury district by four armed men travelling in a Honda Fit motor car.

An off-duty policeman responded and one of the gunmen was killed on the Lyssons main road.

The police said an M16 assault rifle with a magazine containing twenty-nine 5.56 rounds of ammunition, an extra magazine containing sixteen 5.56 rounds of ammunition; and an AK-47 assault rifle with a magazine containing nine 7.62 rounds of ammunition were seized during the incident.

Two of the gunmen were taken into custody in relation to this incident; however, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

The constabulary said the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau as well as the Independent Commission of Investigations.