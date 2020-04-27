Cops find gun under car seat, three men arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that three men were arrested during a stop and search operation which resulted in the seizure a Browning 9mm pistol and a magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition on Penn Street in Denham Town, Kingston today.

Reports are that a police team was conducting the operation about 11:15 am, when a car was stopped.

The car and its three occupants were searched and the firearm and ammunition were found under a passenger seat of the car, the police said.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigation.