Cops fired on during search for prison escapees; one attacker killed— police
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A group of men reportedly opened gunfire on police officers who went in search of escapees from the Hunts Bay Police Station Lock-up yesterday on McIntosh Drive off Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3.
One of the alleged shooters was killed during the exchange of gunfire and two 9mm pistols along 14 rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized during the incident, according to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).
The incident took place about 4:00 pm.
The police said the deceased was found with gunshot wounds, clutching a pistol when shooting subsided. Another pistol was reportedly found nearby.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at hospital, CCU said in a press release, adding that the area was further searched but the other men involved in the shootout were not found.
The communication arm of the police force further informed that the matter has been reported to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
"Since the escape of the prisoners, on each of the occasions when they are spotted, they fire on the police. These men are considered to be armed and dangerous," CCU said.
The police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.
They are:
1. Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called 'Screechy', of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with robbery and breaches of the Anti-gang Legislation.
2. Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called 'Oliver' or 'Grimmy', of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.
3. Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called 'Boy Boy', of Crescent Road, Kingston 13 who was being held on a murder charge.
4. Thirty-one-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green district in Manchester who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.
