Cops in killing of 16-y-o girl to know fate on Monday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The three police constables implicated in the March 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old schoolgirl Vanessa Kirkland will have to wait until on Monday, May 27 to know their fate.

The decision was made in order for the prosecution to respond to request from defence for bail, pending appeal.

The trio, constables Durvin Hayles, Anna Kay Bailey and AndreWain Smith, who were initially charged with murder, were convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter on February 9.

The former student of Immaculate Conception High School was killed on March 20, 2012 when members of a police team opened gunfire on a car in which she was a passenger.

Six other occupants in the car were shot.

The defence team, which included attorneys Peter Champagnie, who represented Smith; Nadine Guy who represented Hayles; and Oswest Senior Smith, who represented Bailey, all begged the judge, Justice Carol Lawrence-Beswick to impose a fine.

The lawyers also urged the judge to consider granting the offenders bail pending the appeal process if a custodial sentence was delivered.

Tanesha Mundle