Cops investigating colleague's shooting injury
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The constabulary force says it has launched a top-level investigation into the shooting of a sergeant of police who was responding to an alleged robbery in Manley Meadows, Kingston 2 early this morning.
The police said that on arrival in the community, the sergeant and a constable saw two armed men standing by a road. The cops said that as they approached, the assailants opened gunfire, forcing them to do likewise in self defence.
The incident occurred around 5:46 am.
The sergeant was shot in his shoulder; the constable was not injured. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.
The alleged shooters escaped, the police said.
The JCF is appealing to anyone who may have information about the two men involved in the attack on the lawmen to contact the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-928-4200, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.
