Cops nab car thief, recover vehicle in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Linstead police are being lauded for the swift recovery of a stolen motor vehicle in Leiba Gardens, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Friday.

A man, who was caught when the vehicle was intercepted, was arrested in relation to the incident. His identity is being withheld.

The police said about 7:30 pm, the complainant approached her gate and exited her 2016 black and white Honda Fit.

While opening the gate, a white Toyota Picnic reportedly drove up and one of the male occupants entered the complainant's car and drove away, the police said.

However, the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said only a few minutes later, the vehicle was intercepted in Rosemount, Linstead.

The man was apprehended and the vehicle towed to the police station.