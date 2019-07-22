Cops probe murder of 27-y-o St Elizabeth man

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 27-year-old man was shot dead early Saturday morning outside his home in Brompton district, St Elizabeth.

Dead is Shannon Forbes, otherwise called 'Juvenile'.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Forbes was pounced upon by armed assailants who opened gunfire hitting him as he was about to enter his yard about 1:00 am.

The police said on their arrival, Forbes was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.