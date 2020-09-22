Cops probe two fatal shootings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are investigating the killing of two men in separate incidents earlier today.

In the first instance, 21-year-old Akeem Howard was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon.

According to the police, residents heard explosions about 10:18 am and alerted the police. When they arrived, Howard's body was seen lying on the road with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Meanwhile, the police said 60-year-old Zachariah Green was killed while finding passengers for a taxi on Chancery Street, Kingston 19.

The police said that about 8:00 am, Green was approached by a lone man on foot who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times in the upper body.

He, too, was pronounced dead at hospital.

The gunman reportedly escaped on foot.