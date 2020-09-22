Cops probe two fatal shootings
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are investigating the killing of two men in separate incidents earlier today.
In the first instance, 21-year-old Akeem Howard was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Canaan Heights, May Pen in Clarendon.
According to the police, residents heard explosions about 10:18 am and alerted the police. When they arrived, Howard's body was seen lying on the road with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.
Meanwhile, the police said 60-year-old Zachariah Green was killed while finding passengers for a taxi on Chancery Street, Kingston 19.
The police said that about 8:00 am, Green was approached by a lone man on foot who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times in the upper body.
He, too, was pronounced dead at hospital.
The gunman reportedly escaped on foot.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy