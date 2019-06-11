Cops seek assistance identifying body found in Rio Cobre

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the body of a man found in the Rio Cobre in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Monday.

The body is said to be of dark complexion, medium built, about 163 centimetres long and appears to be in its late fifties. It was dressed in multi-coloured shorts.

The police said residents summoned them after discovering the body in the river shortly after 4:00 pm.

It was removed to the morgue.

The police are awaiting a post mortem to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Members of the public who may be able to assist in identifying this body are being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.