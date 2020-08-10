Cops seize Sarsilmaz Bernardelli gun with one round

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Police yesterday seized one firearm and one round of ammunition in New Market, Westmoreland.

Lawmen said that about 10:30 am, a team of officers was in the area when a premises was searched and one Sarsilmaz Bernardelli 9mm pistol with one 9mm round was found under a floor board in one of the bedrooms.

The police said one man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure. His identity is being withheld pending further investigations, they said.